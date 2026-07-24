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Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://www.brookswine.com
All Dates:Jun 12, 2026
Jun 19, 2026
Jun 26, 2026
Jul 3, 2026
Jul 10, 2026
Jul 17, 2026
Jul 24, 2026
Jul 31, 2026

Wood-Fired Friday's

Join us every Friday in June and July for Wood-Fired Fridays! We're serving delicious pizza and other wood-fired dishes from our pizza oven and extending our hours to 11 AM to 7 PM. Wine flights will be available, along with wines by the glass and bottle.

Please note that our wood-fired menu will replace our regular kitchen menu. Click the "Make a Reservation" button above to reserve your table on Tock.

 

Fee: $Reservations highly recommended.

Join us every Friday in June and July for Wood-Fired Fridays!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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