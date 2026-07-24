|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookswine.com
|All Dates:
Wood-Fired Friday's
Join us every Friday in June and July for Wood-Fired Fridays! We're serving delicious pizza and other wood-fired dishes from our pizza oven and extending our hours to 11 AM to 7 PM. Wine flights will be available, along with wines by the glass and bottle.
Please note that our wood-fired menu will replace our regular kitchen menu. Click the "Make a Reservation" button above to reserve your table on Tock.
Fee: $Reservations highly recommended.
Join us every Friday in June and July for Wood-Fired Fridays!