Wood-Fired Friday's

Join us every Friday in June and July for Wood-Fired Fridays! We're serving delicious pizza and other wood-fired dishes from our pizza oven and extending our hours to 11 AM to 7 PM. Wine flights will be available, along with wines by the glass and bottle.



Please note that our wood-fired menu will replace our regular kitchen menu. Click the "Make a Reservation" button above to reserve your table on Tock.

Fee: $Reservations highly recommended.