|Location:
|The Lodge at Evergreen
|Map:
|630 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Website:
|http://simcminnville.org
|All Dates:
Women Who Wine Summer Soiree
Women Who Wine Summer Soirée – A Benefit for Soroptimist International of McMinnville
Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 5:00–8:00 PM
The Lodge at Evergreen, McMinnville | $100 per person
Join us for the Women Who Wine Summer Soirée, a once-a-year celebration bringing our community together for an evening of wine, connection, and impact. Enjoy exceptional local wines, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, exciting giveaways, a wine wall, and a spirited auction—all in support of Soroptimist International of McMinnville’s mission to empower women and girls through education and opportunity.
Thanks to last year’s attendees, we awarded over $27,000 in direct financial support in 2024. Your participation helps us do even more.
Tickets are $100 per person and include wine and appetizers. Space is limited—reserve your spot today and be part of something truly meaningful.
_________________________________________
Fee: $100
A celebration fundraiser to empower local women and girls through education and opportunity.