Women Who Wine Summer Soiree

Women Who Wine Summer Soirée – A Benefit for Soroptimist International of McMinnville

Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 5:00–8:00 PM

The Lodge at Evergreen, McMinnville | $100 per person

Join us for the Women Who Wine Summer Soirée, a once-a-year celebration bringing our community together for an evening of wine, connection, and impact. Enjoy exceptional local wines, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, exciting giveaways, a wine wall, and a spirited auction—all in support of Soroptimist International of McMinnville’s mission to empower women and girls through education and opportunity.

Thanks to last year’s attendees, we awarded over $27,000 in direct financial support in 2024. Your participation helps us do even more.

Tickets are $100 per person and include wine and appetizers. Space is limited—reserve your spot today and be part of something truly meaningful.

