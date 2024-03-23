Location: Cafe Olli Map: 3925 NE MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD, Portland, OR 97212 All Dates: Mar 23, 2024 9:00 am - 2:00 pm



Women Who Sparkle!

Women Who Sparkle! (March 23), will bring together four leading female winemakers in honor of March’s International Women's Day and Women in Wine Day with a brunch at Cafe Olli. The brunch event invites guests to delve into the world of traditional method sparkling wines crafted by some of Oregon's most inspiring women winemakers with the opportunity to meet the winemakers, hear their stories, and enjoy select pours, tastings, and bottles of a variety of limited-production sparkling wines along with Cafe Olli’s seasonally inspired brunch menu. Meet Jeanne Feldkamp of Corollary Wines, Jessica West of Harper Voit & Approachment, Kate Payne Brown of Dolores & Vinovate and Shelby Perkins of Perkins-Harter will be pouring their wines. Walk-in brunch only, no reservations from 9am - 2pm.