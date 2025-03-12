Women in Wine: The Art of Micro-Winemaking

Ora et Labora is thrilled to host Diana Schultz of Augustina Cellars and Meg Rulli of Flipturn Cellars for a class that celebrates the vinous dimension of Women’s History Month. These two ladies will lead us in a class that highlights their wines, and discussing their winemaking journeys along the way. Diana and Meg manage every aspect of their wine production and business, from vineyard contracts to winemaking to marketing to selling. If you’re curious to learn about how two indie winemakers do their thing, this will be a supremely insightful evening, with conversation directed by a flight of six wines lovingly made by Diana and Meg!

Fee: $40