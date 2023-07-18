 Calendar Home
Jul 18, 2023 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Women in Wine Oregon Annual Conference

Join Women in Wine Oregon for their Annual Conference at Stoller Family Estate on Tuesday, July 18 from 8am-6pm for a day of empowerment, networking and connection.

Speaker announcement and tickets coming in May. Scholarships available. Visit womeninwineoregon.com for details and sign up for our mailing list. Members receive early access and discounts to conference tickets.

 

Fee: $299

