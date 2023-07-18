Women In Wine Conference

The Women In Wine 5th Annual Conference returns July 18. The schedule includes a dynamic speaker lineup, as well as facilitated roundtables, that will provide valuable insights from leading female wine professionals, career and life coaches, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry trailblazers including Chevonne Ball, Janie Brooks, Anna Maria Ponzi, and many more.



Conference tickets include a welcome bag, continental breakfast, lunch, and a glass of wine at the post-event happy hour. Founded in 2019, Women in Wine Oregon amplifies female voices and promotes female leadership in the wine and beverage business.

Fee: $299 in person, 99 virtual ticket