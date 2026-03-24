|Location:
|Weisinger Family Winery
|Map:
|3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
|Phone:
|5414885989
|Email:
|ariel@weisingers.com
|Website:
|http://www.weisingers.com
|All Dates:
Wold World VS New World, Wine Education Class
Join us for an immersive wine education experience as we explore the timeless debate: Old World VS New World with Eric Weisinger & Peter Adesman of Peter Williams Vineyard.
Side by side tastings, pairings, bites, open discussion and Q & A
Location: Weisinger Family Winery
Siskiyou BLVD
Ashland, OR 97520
More information, or to purchase a ticket, Visit or call:
https://www.weisingers.com
(541)488-5989
Fee: $99
immersive wine education experience as we explore the timeless debate: Old World VS New World