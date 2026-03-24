Wold World VS New World, Wine Education Class

Join us for an immersive wine education experience as we explore the timeless debate: Old World VS New World with Eric Weisinger & Peter Adesman of Peter Williams Vineyard.

Side by side tastings, pairings, bites, open discussion and Q & A

Location: Weisinger Family Winery

Siskiyou BLVD

Ashland, OR 97520

More information, or to purchase a ticket, Visit or call:

https://www.weisingers.com

(541)488-5989

Fee: $99