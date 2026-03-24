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Location:Weisinger Family Winery
Map:3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
Phone: 5414885989
Email:ariel@weisingers.com
Website:http://www.weisingers.com
All Dates:Mar 24, 2026 - Mar 25, 2026

Wold World VS New World, Wine Education Class

Join us for an immersive wine education experience as we explore the timeless debate: Old World VS New World with Eric Weisinger & Peter Adesman of Peter Williams Vineyard.
Side by side tastings, pairings, bites, open discussion and Q & A
Location: Weisinger Family Winery
Siskiyou BLVD
Ashland, OR 97520
More information, or to purchase a ticket, Visit or call:
https://www.weisingers.com
(541)488-5989

 

Fee: $99

immersive wine education experience as we explore the timeless debate: Old World VS New World

Weisinger Family Winery
Weisinger Family Winery 97520 3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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