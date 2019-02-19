|Location:
|Portland, Oregon
|Various, Portland, Oregon 97214
|503.972.0194
|info@classicwinesauction.com
|http://WinemakerDinnersPDX.com
Winter Winemaker Dinner Series
Classic Wines Auction, consistently recognized as one of the top ten charity wine auctions in the country by Wine Spectator magazine, has announced its Winter Winemaker Dinner series, scheduled for February 17-21, 2019. Held at select local restaurants three times a year, these unique dinners (and one brunch) partner esteemed winemakers from Oregon with top-rated Portland chefs for exquisite, multi-course meals. Proceeds benefit five local nonprofit organizations: Metropolitan Family Service (MFS), YWCA Clark County, Friends of the Children, New Avenues for Youth and Unity Center for Behavioral Health.
The winter lineup boasts a diverse mix of cornerstone and new Portland restaurants, including: The Country Cat, Noble Rot, OK Omens, Holdfast, and Andina. They are paired with some of the region’s top wineries, including: Cameron Winery, Belle Pente, Penner-Ash Wine Cellars, and J. Christopher Wines to create one-of-a-kind menu and pairings. Boundary Social Club opens its members-only club to lucky guests for one night. And the new Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in downtown Portland offers a unique walk-around tasting experience. Back by popular demand is a brunch featuring female-led businesses: The Nightwood Society paired with Et Fille Winery with Woven Wine Works.
Fee: $100 - $150
