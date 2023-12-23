 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: Please email
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Dec 23, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Winter Solstice Bonfire Party

$20
Ticket Price Includes S’more Fixins and One Mug of Gluhwein (mulled wine)
4-7 pm
Fire Pits / Wine / Food
RSVP via email info@theblackdogvineyard.com

 

Fee: $20

S'more Cookout and Gluhwein Social

Black Dog Vineyard
8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

