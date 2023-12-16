Winter Soirée

Are you ready for some fun and festivity? The Winter Soirée is just what you need! This event promises an evening filled with exquisite wine, small bites catered by Chef Heather Ciprani, and live music by Rob Rainwater. Our friendly staff will guide you through the selection of wines and answer any questions you may have.



Overall, the Winter Soirée is a perfect opportunity to indulge in delicious wine, food, and music with your loved ones. We promise a sophisticated and stylish event that will leave you with beautiful memories. So, what are you waiting for? Come and join us for a night to remember!

The Soirée starts at 4:00pm and will end at 7:00pm



Featuring live music by Rob Rainwater

Festive Bites Catered by Heather Ciprani





Please note that in order to receive a refund, a 72-hour notice of cancellation is required.

Fee: $10