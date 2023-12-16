 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/winter-soiree-2023
All Dates:Dec 16, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Winter Soirée

Are you ready for some fun and festivity? The Winter Soirée is just what you need! This event promises an evening filled with exquisite wine, small bites catered by Chef Heather Ciprani, and live music by Rob Rainwater. Our friendly staff will guide you through the selection of wines and answer any questions you may have.

Overall, the Winter Soirée is a perfect opportunity to indulge in delicious wine, food, and music with your loved ones. We promise a sophisticated and stylish event that will leave you with beautiful memories. So, what are you waiting for? Come and join us for a night to remember!
The Soirée starts at 4:00pm and will end at 7:00pm

Featuring live music by Rob Rainwater
Festive Bites Catered by Heather Ciprani


Please note that in order to receive a refund, a 72-hour notice of cancellation is required.

 

Fee: $10

Enjoy December with our Winter Soirée!

Saffron Fields Vineyard
18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
