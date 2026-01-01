 Calendar Home
Location:Amaterra Winery
Map:8150 SW Swede Hl Dr, Portland, OR 97225
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/join-us-for-our-winter-open-house-at-amaterra-tickets-1977526447839
All Dates:Jan 17, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Winter Open House at Amaterra

Join Amaterra Winery for an opportunity to discover the urban winery and restaurant’s stunning event spaces while enjoying light bites, wine tasting, and panoramic forest views. Whether you’re newly engaged, planning a celebration, or scouting venues for future events, the Open House is the perfect opportunity to explore Amaterra’s property at your own pace.

The Open House will be hosted in partnership with Amanda Jean Events, an incredible wedding planner and designer. There will also be a curated selection of talented vendors, as well as Amaterra’s own events team, to help attendees imagine their wedding or special event.

Join Amaterra Winery for an opportunity to discover the urban winery and restaurant’s stunning event spaces while enjoying light bites, wine tasting, and panoramic forest views. Whether you’re newly engaged, planning a celebration, or scouting venues for future events, the Open House is the perfect opportunity to explore Amaterra’s property at your own pace.The Open House will be ...
Amaterra Winery
Amaterra Winery 97225 8150 SW Swede Hl Dr, Portland, OR 97225
January (2026)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable