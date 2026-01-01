Winter Open House at Amaterra

Join Amaterra Winery for an opportunity to discover the urban winery and restaurant’s stunning event spaces while enjoying light bites, wine tasting, and panoramic forest views. Whether you’re newly engaged, planning a celebration, or scouting venues for future events, the Open House is the perfect opportunity to explore Amaterra’s property at your own pace.



The Open House will be hosted in partnership with Amanda Jean Events, an incredible wedding planner and designer. There will also be a curated selection of talented vendors, as well as Amaterra’s own events team, to help attendees imagine their wedding or special event.