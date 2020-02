Winter Club Release Party

We invite you to taste our 2018 winter release selections, a sneak peek at a 2013 Library Release wine and delectable bites prepared by Tournant, who specializes in seasonal farm-to-fire cooking. Their food encourages an experience for guests to slow down, connect, savor the moment, and create lasting memories - we wholeheartedly agree! $40 for guests. Complimentary for Bergström club members, up to four guests. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 503-554-0468 or emailing reservations@bergstromwines.com