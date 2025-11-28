Winesgiving Weekend

Make the most of your Thanksgiving weekend by bringing your visiting friends and family out to the estate for Winesgiving!



On Friday and Saturday, enjoy live música from 3:00 - 5:00 pm by esteemed artists Karyn Ann and Garreson! We also will have extended happy hour specials on select wines and bites all weekend long. Paired with sweeping fall vineyard views, it's the ideal place to unwind after the holiday and enjoy quality time with the people you love. Come sip, relax, and make new memories with us.

Fee: $Free