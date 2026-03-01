Wines of Spring Time Sommelier Tasting Experience

Our March 31st wine gathering at Boundary Social Club will feature fresh Wines of Springtime. Zesty, luxurious, floral, and alive with flavors from the springiest locations in the world. Join us. Seating is limited to 12 wine enthusiasts. We have identified two dates at different times to provide more options.



On Tuesday, March 31, 6:30-8:30, we have 12 seats available for people who find Tuesdays more open.





Each event showcases five wines in an intimate setting, a private room at Boundary Wine Club. We find that a maximum of 12 people enables us to share stories, joys, friendships, and memories about wine, pairing with foods, while learning from a Professional Sommelier. Join us and register soon. Tickets sell out fast.





We will also have wines that pair well with Passover and Easter meals.





Fee: $233