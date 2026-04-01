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Location:The Black Wine Market
Map:14559 Westlake Dr, Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:Apr 15, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Winery Wednesday at Black Wine Market

Join us for Winery Wednesday Wine Tasting at the Black Wine Market in Lake Oswego.

Boyd Teegarden, Owner and Winemaker will be pouring:
2024 Sauvignon Blanc
2023 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir
2024 Barbara
2022 Sangiovese Reserve

Stop by to taste wine and find some new favorites.

Location: The Black Wine Market, 14559 Westlake Dr, Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Thursday, April 15th, from 6 pm to 8 pm
We hope to see you there!

Join us for wine tasting with Natalie's Estate Winery at Black Wine Market

The Black Wine Market
The Black Wine Market 14559 14559 Westlake Dr, Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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