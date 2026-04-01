|Location:
|The Black Wine Market
|Map:
|14559 Westlake Dr, Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
|All Dates:
Winery Wednesday at Black Wine Market
Join us for Winery Wednesday Wine Tasting at the Black Wine Market in Lake Oswego.
Boyd Teegarden, Owner and Winemaker will be pouring:
2024 Sauvignon Blanc
2023 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir
2024 Barbara
2022 Sangiovese Reserve
Stop by to taste wine and find some new favorites.
Location: The Black Wine Market, 14559 Westlake Dr, Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Thursday, April 15th, from 6 pm to 8 pm
We hope to see you there!
Join us for wine tasting with Natalie's Estate Winery at Black Wine Market