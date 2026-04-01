Winery Wednesday at Black Wine Market

Join us for Winery Wednesday Wine Tasting at the Black Wine Market in Lake Oswego.



Boyd Teegarden, Owner and Winemaker will be pouring:

2024 Sauvignon Blanc

2023 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir

2024 Barbara

2022 Sangiovese Reserve



Stop by to taste wine and find some new favorites.



Location: The Black Wine Market, 14559 Westlake Dr, Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Thursday, April 15th, from 6 pm to 8 pm

We hope to see you there!