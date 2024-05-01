 Calendar Home
Location:Cowhorn Kitchen & Wine
Map:130 North 5th Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 541-702-2500
Email:info@cowhornkitchen.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/cowhorn-kitchen/
All Dates:May 1, 2024 6:00 pm

Winemaker Wednesday

Enjoy a special evening with Johan Winemaker Morgan Beck on Wednesday May 1, 2024. Featuring a coursed meal prepared by Chef Tim Payne, accompanied with wine from our biodynamic winery.

 

Fee: $150

