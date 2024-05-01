|Location:
|Cowhorn Kitchen & Wine
|Map:
|130 North 5th Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
|Phone:
|541-702-2500
|Email:
|info@cowhornkitchen.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/cowhorn-kitchen/
|All Dates:
Winemaker Wednesday
Enjoy a special evening with Johan Winemaker Morgan Beck on Wednesday May 1, 2024. Featuring a coursed meal prepared by Chef Tim Payne, accompanied with wine from our biodynamic winery.
Fee: $150
