Location:Cowhorn Kitchen & Wine
Map:130 North 5th Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
All Dates:Mar 6, 2024 6:00 pm

Winemaker Wednesday

Cowhorn Kitchen & Wine, the Jacksonville, Oregon restaurant serving artfully crafted, seasonal menus from Executive Chef Tim Payne, has announced their Winemaker Wednesday Series. The first of the series will be held on Wednesday, March 6 with Vince Vidrine of sister property Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden as the featured winemaker. Guests can expect an evening of exquisite wine pairings, featuring both current and rare vintages from Cowhorn's Biodynamic winery, alongside an expertly curated, coursed menu prepared by Chef Tim. The limited seating event begins at 6pm PST and is open to Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden members and nonmembers.

 

Fee: $150

Enjoy a special evening with Cowhorn Winemaker Vince Vidrine on Wednesday, March 6.

