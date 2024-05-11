Winemaker Tasting: Mario Bagella

On Saturday, May 11th, OEL is pleased to host Mario Bagella, from northern Sardinia. Mario will be pouring and talking about several of his wines. Here’s some information about Mario and the place that he calls home, from local importer Strade Bianche:



Mario is a second-generation winemaker, but his family has been growing grapes in Sorso on the island of Sardinia for as long as anyone can remember. He has taken it upon himself to move the winery and vineyard operations in a more natural direction. He feels that he has a responsibility to respect the land his family has called home for so many years. As Mario puts it, “I love making wine because it gives me the opportunity to express myself. For me wine is sharing, but above all it is a beautiful tool to appreciate the diversity, between people, vines and territories.”



Sorso is the place where the hills marry the sea on the Northwest side of Sardinia. Sorso is the capital of Romangia, the first territory of Sardinia to be colonized by the ancient Romans, which has always been the hub of agricultural production and trade in Northern Sardinia. The Bagella’s 12.5 acres of vines average 89-90 years old. The soils are predominately chalk and limestone. The hill the vineyard sits on creates a natural amphitheater that captures the ocean breezes, keeping the grapes from over ripening in the hot coastal sun.

Fee: $10