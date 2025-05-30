 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/550543/winemakers-table-no-1-applegate-valley-region
All Dates:May 30, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Winemaker’s Table: No. 1

Join us for a curated wine and culinary experience: a journey through multiple vintages of our Applegate Valley Collection, guided by Winemaker Aurora. This exploration of production styles, vintage variations, and French origins (Bordeaux & Rhône) is made even more exquisite with elegant dishes from Chef Cipriano Reyes of Dolce Vita Catering. With his “la dolce vita” touch and deep understanding of wine-focused cuisine, Chef Cipriano’s pairings promise to enhance your tasting journey through Southern Oregon's Applegate Valley region, right here in the Willamette Valley. Salud!


— THE MENU —

Merlot 2017
Veal Medallions served with portobello mushrooms and a Cória Merlot reduction sauce. Bite Tasting

Merlot 2018
Flat Iron steak with a plum Cória Merlot reduction sauce. Bite Tasting

Cabernet 2017
Rabbit Loin served with pancetta, mushrooms in a Cória Cabernet reduction sauce. Bite Tasting

Cabernet 2018
Roasted Quail and charred asparagus. Bite Tasting

Syrah 2018
Spicy tuna tartare with a sweet and spiced Cória Syrah sauce

Syrah 2017
Main Dish — Venison filet mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and bacon roasted brussels sprouts topped with Cória Syrah reduction sauce


May 30, 6–8pm
$125 Per Person, Gratuity Included.
Limited Availability

 

