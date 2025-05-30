Winemaker’s Table: No. 1

Join us for a curated wine and culinary experience: a journey through multiple vintages of our Applegate Valley Collection, guided by Winemaker Aurora. This exploration of production styles, vintage variations, and French origins (Bordeaux & Rhône) is made even more exquisite with elegant dishes from Chef Cipriano Reyes of Dolce Vita Catering. With his “la dolce vita” touch and deep understanding of wine-focused cuisine, Chef Cipriano’s pairings promise to enhance your tasting journey through Southern Oregon's Applegate Valley region, right here in the Willamette Valley. Salud!





— THE MENU —



Merlot 2017

Veal Medallions served with portobello mushrooms and a Cória Merlot reduction sauce. Bite Tasting



Merlot 2018

Flat Iron steak with a plum Cória Merlot reduction sauce. Bite Tasting



Cabernet 2017

Rabbit Loin served with pancetta, mushrooms in a Cória Cabernet reduction sauce. Bite Tasting



Cabernet 2018

Roasted Quail and charred asparagus. Bite Tasting



Syrah 2018

Spicy tuna tartare with a sweet and spiced Cória Syrah sauce



Syrah 2017

Main Dish — Venison filet mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and bacon roasted brussels sprouts topped with Cória Syrah reduction sauce





May 30, 6–8pm

$125 Per Person, Gratuity Included.

Limited Availability

Fee: $125