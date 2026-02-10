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Location:The Bay House Restaurant
Map:301 Main Street, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 541-996-3222
Email:maureen@thebayhouse.org
Website:http://www.thebayhouse.org
All Dates:May 2, 2026 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Winemaker’s Dinner at The Bay House

Join us for our second fabulous Winemaker’s Dinner on Saturday, May 2, 2026. JASON LETT, Winemaker from the EYRIE VINEYARDS and our Executive Chef, NATHAN BATES, are excited to “pair up” and present a fantastic wine and culinary experience! ❤️🍷Relax in the comfort of our cozy and romantic dining room while we provide an evening of world class hospitality! Reservations made easy on OPENTABLE. 541-996-3222

 

Fee: $250 gratuity included

Winemaker’s Dinner with Jason Lett from Eyrie Vineyards and our Executive Chef Nathan Bates.

The Bay House Restaurant
The Bay House Restaurant 97114 301 Main Street, Dayton, Oregon 97114
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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