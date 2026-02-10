Winemaker’s Dinner at The Bay House

Join us for our second fabulous Winemaker’s Dinner on Saturday, May 2, 2026. JASON LETT, Winemaker from the EYRIE VINEYARDS and our Executive Chef, NATHAN BATES, are excited to “pair up” and present a fantastic wine and culinary experience! ❤️🍷Relax in the comfort of our cozy and romantic dining room while we provide an evening of world class hospitality! Reservations made easy on OPENTABLE. 541-996-3222

Fee: $250 gratuity included