|Location:
|The Bay House Restaurant
|Map:
|301 Main Street, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|541-996-3222
|Email:
|maureen@thebayhouse.org
|Website:
|http://www.thebayhouse.org
|All Dates:
Winemaker’s Dinner at The Bay House
Join us for our second fabulous Winemaker’s Dinner on Saturday, May 2, 2026. JASON LETT, Winemaker from the EYRIE VINEYARDS and our Executive Chef, NATHAN BATES, are excited to “pair up” and present a fantastic wine and culinary experience! ❤️🍷Relax in the comfort of our cozy and romantic dining room while we provide an evening of world class hospitality! Reservations made easy on OPENTABLE. 541-996-3222
Fee: $250 gratuity included
Winemaker’s Dinner with Jason Lett from Eyrie Vineyards and our Executive Chef Nathan Bates.