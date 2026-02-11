|Location:
|The Valley Room
|Map:
|20980 NE Niederberger Rd., Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035544200
|Email:
|info@hylandestates.com
|Website:
|https://www.hylandestateswinery.com/upcoming-events/
|All Dates:
Winemaker Harvest Dinner
Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring a four-course dinner expertly paired with Hyland wines and hosted alongside Winemaker Anne Sery. James Beard-nominated Chef Greg McPhee will showcase his favorite post-harvest dishes, inspired by the flavors of the season. Raise a glass, savor each course, and experience Hyland through the eyes of the winemaker.
Please let us know of any dietary restrictions ahead of time so we can make the necessary accommodations.
Fee: $175 General Admission | $150 Club Member
Celebrate the conclusion of another successful harvest with Winemaker, Anne Sery, and taste some of Hyland's finest wines alongside a four-course interpretation of the season crafted by James-Beard nominated Chef, Greg Mcphee.