Winemaker Harvest Dinner

Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring a four-course dinner expertly paired with Hyland wines and hosted alongside Winemaker Anne Sery. James Beard-nominated Chef Greg McPhee will showcase his favorite post-harvest dishes, inspired by the flavors of the season. Raise a glass, savor each course, and experience Hyland through the eyes of the winemaker.



Please let us know of any dietary restrictions ahead of time so we can make the necessary accommodations.

Fee: $175 General Admission | $150 Club Member