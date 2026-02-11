 Calendar Home
Location:The Valley Room
Map:20980 NE Niederberger Rd., Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035544200
Email:info@hylandestates.com
Website:https://www.hylandestateswinery.com/upcoming-events/
All Dates:Nov 6, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Winemaker Harvest Dinner

Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring a four-course dinner expertly paired with Hyland wines and hosted alongside Winemaker Anne Sery. James Beard-nominated Chef Greg McPhee will showcase his favorite post-harvest dishes, inspired by the flavors of the season. Raise a glass, savor each course, and experience Hyland through the eyes of the winemaker.

Please let us know of any dietary restrictions ahead of time so we can make the necessary accommodations.

 

Fee: $175 General Admission | $150 Club Member

Celebrate the conclusion of another successful harvest with Winemaker, Anne Sery, and taste some of Hyland's finest wines alongside a four-course interpretation of the season crafted by James-Beard nominated Chef, Greg Mcphee.

The Valley Room
The Valley Room 20980 20980 NE Niederberger Rd., Dundee, Oregon 97115
November (2026)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable