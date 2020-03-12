 Calendar Home
Location:The Allison Inn & Spa
Map:2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.554.2526
Email:gary@theallison.com
Website:http://www.theallison.com
All Dates:Mar 12, 2020 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Winemaker Dinner Series - Domaine Roy

Join us for a rare opportunity to dine with one of the Willamette Valley’s top winemakers from Domaine Roy with Jared Etzel. Chef Chris Smith and Jory’s culinary team will create an interactive dining experience that will tantalize the senses. You can expect a delightful evening focused on wine, food, educational insights and great conversation with some of the most exciting winemakers in the valley.

This intimate dining experience is limited to 16-guests. The welcome reception will begin at 5.30pm. The five course dinner will begin at 6.00pm with wines thoughtfully paired with each course.

Enhance your dining experience and stay overnight! $600.00 (plus tax), includes winemakers dinner for two and overnight accommodations.

Chef Chris creates special menus paired with specific wines. All guests receive the same meal. Accommodations made for dietary restrictions and allergies communicated 72-hours prior to the event. Please note restrictions when making reservations.

 

Fee: $180.00 per person, includes gratuity

