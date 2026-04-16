|Location:
|The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
|Map:
|4651 SW Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, OR 97070
|Phone:
|503-746-3030
|Email:
|info@middlegroundfarms.com
|Website:
|https://middlegroundfarms.com/dine/winemakers-dinner-series/
|All Dates:
Winemaker Dinner Series
Celebrate Oregon Wine Month around the table at Middleground Farms in our open kitchen barn. Our winemaker dinners bring together exceptional Oregon wines, a perfectly paired seasonal multi-course menu from our chef team, and the stories behind each bottle—shared by the winemakers themselves.
It’s an unforgettable evening of food, wine, and connection on the farm.
Fee: $175 per person
Join us for an intimate farm inspired, multi-course pairing dinner with the winemaker