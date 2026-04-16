 Calendar Home
Location:The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
Map:4651 SW Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Phone: 503-746-3030
Email:info@middlegroundfarms.com
Website:https://middlegroundfarms.com/dine/winemakers-dinner-series/
All Dates:Apr 16, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Hundred Sons
May 7, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Adelsheim Vineyards
May 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Eyrie Vineyards
May 21, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Cristom Vineyards
May 28, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Quady North Winery

Winemaker Dinner Series

Celebrate Oregon Wine Month around the table at Middleground Farms in our open kitchen barn. Our winemaker dinners bring together exceptional Oregon wines, a perfectly paired seasonal multi-course menu from our chef team, and the stories behind each bottle—shared by the winemakers themselves.

It’s an unforgettable evening of food, wine, and connection on the farm.

 

Fee: $175 per person

Join us for an intimate farm inspired, multi-course pairing dinner with the winemaker

The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
The Kitchen at Middleground Farms 97070 4651 SW Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, OR 97070
April (2026)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable