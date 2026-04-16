Location: The Kitchen at Middleground Farms Map: 4651 SW Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Phone: 503-746-3030 Email: info@middlegroundfarms.com Website: https://middlegroundfarms.com/dine/winemakers-dinner-series/ All Dates: Apr 16, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Hundred Sons

May 7, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Adelsheim Vineyards

May 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Eyrie Vineyards

May 21, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Cristom Vineyards

May 28, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Quady North Winery



Winemaker Dinner Series

Celebrate Oregon Wine Month around the table at Middleground Farms in our open kitchen barn. Our winemaker dinners bring together exceptional Oregon wines, a perfectly paired seasonal multi-course menu from our chef team, and the stories behind each bottle—shared by the winemakers themselves.



It’s an unforgettable evening of food, wine, and connection on the farm.

Fee: $175 per person