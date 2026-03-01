Winemaker Dinner: Illahe Vineyards at Noble Rot

Tickets for this new Winemaker Dinner are on sale now!



On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, join us for a one-night-only winemaker dinner hosted by Brad Ford of Illahe Vineyards, one of Oregon’s most respected estate wineries.



Set in Noble Rot’s private dining space, this intimate evening will feature a thoughtfully crafted multi-course menu paired with Illahe’s expressive, small-lot wines. Known for their commitment to sustainability, estate farming, and minimal-intervention winemaking, Illahe’s wines beautifully reflect the character of the Willamette Valley.



Throughout the evening, Brad will guide you through his wines, sharing stories from the vineyard and cellar and offering insight into the philosophy behind each pour.



Why you’ll love this experience:

-A curated multi-course dinner paired with Illahe Vineyards wines

-Personal interaction with the winemaker

-An exclusive private dining setting at one of Portland’s most celebrated wine-focused restaurants

-A relaxed, communal evening designed for true wine lovers

Join us for an evening of exceptional pours and world-class pairings. Every ticket helps us further our mission to support local youth and families through our nonprofit partners: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth, and Friends of the Children–Portland.



Don’t miss this celebration of wine, food and philanthropy.



Limited availability



Secure your tickets today. https://www.classicwinesfoundation.com/

Fee: $195