|Location:
|The Cozy Taberna
|Map:
|249 Liberty St NE, Salem, OR 97301
|Phone:
|5033758869
|Email:
|teamcozy@thecozytaberna.com
|Website:
|https://www.thecozytaberna.com/event-details/bjornson-winemaker-dinner-2
|All Dates:
Winemaker Dinner at The Cozy Taberna
The Cozy Taberna and Björnson will present the four-course meal which has been thoughtfully paired with complementary wines, enhancing the flavors and creating a truly unforgettable dining experience.
The dinner costs $175 per person, which includes four courses of food and wine pairings and a 20% gratuity. Attendees must be 21 years or older and reservations are paid at the time of booking. For an additional $123 a VIP Package is available, which includes a selected bottle from Björnson and two Cozy Taberna wine glasses.
Fee: $175
The Cozy Taberna and Björnson will present the four-course meal which has been thoughtfully paired with complementary wines, enhancing the flavors and creating a truly unforgettable dining experience.