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Location:The Cozy Taberna
Map:249 Liberty St NE, Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 5033758869
Email:teamcozy@thecozytaberna.com
Website:https://www.thecozytaberna.com/event-details/bjornson-winemaker-dinner-2
All Dates:Nov 12, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Winemaker Dinner at The Cozy Taberna

The Cozy Taberna and Björnson will present the four-course meal which has been thoughtfully paired with complementary wines, enhancing the flavors and creating a truly unforgettable dining experience.

The dinner costs $175 per person, which includes four courses of food and wine pairings and a 20% gratuity. Attendees must be 21 years or older and reservations are paid at the time of booking. For an additional $123 a VIP Package is available, which includes a selected bottle from Björnson and two Cozy Taberna wine glasses.

 

Fee: $175

The Cozy Taberna and Björnson will present the four-course meal which has been thoughtfully paired with complementary wines, enhancing the flavors and creating a truly unforgettable dining experience.

The Cozy Taberna
The Cozy Taberna 97301 249 Liberty St NE, Salem, OR 97301
November (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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