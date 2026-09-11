Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino Osteria Italiana

A Night with Natalie’s Estate Winery at Rosmarino Osteria Italiana



Join us for a special evening celebrating handcrafted wine, authentic Italian cuisine, and warm hospitality.

Chef Dario Pisoni has created a five-course dinner, prepared from scratch and thoughtfully paired with Natalie’s Estate wines handcrafted by winemaker Boyd Teegarden. From Barbera and Sangiovese to Meritage and Sauvignon Blanc, each pairing complements the flavors of the evening.



Friday, September 11, 2026

Seatings: 5:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Location: Rosmarino Osteria Italiana, 714 E First St., Newberg, OR

Price: $165 per person, excluding gratuity



Reservations here: https://www.opentable.com/r/rosmarino-osteria-italiana-newberg



Reservations are required. Come experience an unforgettable night of Italian cuisine and Natalie’s Estate wines in the heart of Newberg!





Fee: $165 + gratuity