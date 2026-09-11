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Location:Rosmarino Osteria Italiana
Map:714 E First St, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-807-5008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Sep 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Second seating is at 7:30 pm

Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino Osteria Italiana

A Night with Natalie’s Estate Winery at Rosmarino Osteria Italiana

Join us for a special evening celebrating handcrafted wine, authentic Italian cuisine, and warm hospitality.
Chef Dario Pisoni has created a five-course dinner, prepared from scratch and thoughtfully paired with Natalie’s Estate wines handcrafted by winemaker Boyd Teegarden. From Barbera and Sangiovese to Meritage and Sauvignon Blanc, each pairing complements the flavors of the evening.

Friday, September 11, 2026
Seatings: 5:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Location: Rosmarino Osteria Italiana, 714 E First St., Newberg, OR
Price: $165 per person, excluding gratuity

Reservations here: https://www.opentable.com/r/rosmarino-osteria-italiana-newberg

Reservations are required. Come experience an unforgettable night of Italian cuisine and Natalie’s Estate wines in the heart of Newberg!

 

Fee: $165 + gratuity

Join us for a 5-course winemaker dinner!

Rosmarino Osteria Italiana
Rosmarino Osteria Italiana 97132 714 E First St, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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