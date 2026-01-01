|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino
A Night with Natalie’s Estate Winery at Rosmarino Osteria Italiana!
Please join us for an amazing 5-course dinner paired with Natalie’s Estate wines!
On this night, you have a choice of two seatings: either 5 pm or 7:30 pm.
Chef Dario Pisoni will make his fabulous Italian cuisine from scratch & pair the courses with wonderful wines handcrafted by Boyd Teegarden.
The menu will be available soon!
Where: Rosmarino Osteria Italiana, 714 E. First St, Newberg OR
Date: Friday, January 30th
Time: 5 pm or 7:30 pm (two seatings available) $165 per person
Reservations are required and can be made here: https://www.opentable.com/r/rosmarino-osteria-italiana-newberg
We look forward to seeing you!
Enjoy a 5-course meal with wine