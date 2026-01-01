Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino

A Night with Natalie’s Estate Winery at Rosmarino Osteria Italiana!

Please join us for an amazing 5-course dinner paired with Natalie’s Estate wines!

On this night, you have a choice of two seatings: either 5 pm or 7:30 pm.

Chef Dario Pisoni will make his fabulous Italian cuisine from scratch & pair the courses with wonderful wines handcrafted by Boyd Teegarden.

The menu will be available soon!



Where: Rosmarino Osteria Italiana, 714 E. First St, Newberg OR

Date: Friday, January 30th

Time: 5 pm or 7:30 pm (two seatings available) $165 per person

Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-fresh-linguine-enjoy-dinner-and-wines-from-natalies-estate-tickets-1979947348819



We look forward to seeing you!

Fee: $165 per person