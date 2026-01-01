 Calendar Home
All Dates:Jan 30, 2026 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm 2 seatings: 5 pm and 7:30

Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino

A Night with Natalie’s Estate Winery at Rosmarino Osteria Italiana!
Please join us for an amazing 5-course dinner paired with Natalie’s Estate wines!
On this night, you have a choice of two seatings: either 5 pm or 7:30 pm.
Chef Dario Pisoni will make his fabulous Italian cuisine from scratch & pair the courses with wonderful wines handcrafted by Boyd Teegarden.
The menu will be available soon!

Where: Rosmarino Osteria Italiana, 714 E. First St, Newberg OR
Date: Friday, January 30th
Time: 5 pm or 7:30 pm (two seatings available) $165 per person
Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-fresh-linguine-enjoy-dinner-and-wines-from-natalies-estate-tickets-1979947348819

We look forward to seeing you!

 

Enjoy a 5-course dinner with Rosmarino and Natalie's Estate

