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Location:The Cozy Taberna
Map:249 Liberty St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301
Website:https://www.thecozytaberna.com/event-details/bjornson-winemaker-dinner-2
All Dates:Nov 12, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Winemaker Dinner

The Cozy Taberna and Björnson will present the four-course meal which has been thoughtfully paired with complementary wines, enhancing the flavors and creating a truly unforgettable dining experience.

The dinner costs $175 per person, which includes four courses of food and wine pairings and a 20% gratuity. Attendees must be 21 years or older and reservations are paid at the time of booking. For an additional $123 a VIP Package is available, which includes a selected bottle from Björnson and two Cozy Taberna wine glasses.

 

Fee: $175 per person

The Cozy Taberna and Björnson will present the four-course meal which has been thoughtfully paired with complementary wines, enhancing the flavors and creating a truly unforgettable dining experience.The dinner costs $175 per person, which includes four courses of food and wine pairings and a 20% gratuity. Attendees must be 21 years or older and reservations are paid at the time of booking. For ...
The Cozy Taberna
The Cozy Taberna 97301 249 Liberty St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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