Winemaker Dinner

The Cozy Taberna and Björnson will present the four-course meal which has been thoughtfully paired with complementary wines, enhancing the flavors and creating a truly unforgettable dining experience.



The dinner costs $175 per person, which includes four courses of food and wine pairings and a 20% gratuity. Attendees must be 21 years or older and reservations are paid at the time of booking. For an additional $123 a VIP Package is available, which includes a selected bottle from Björnson and two Cozy Taberna wine glasses.

Fee: $175 per person