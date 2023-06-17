 Calendar Home
Winemaker's Pairing Dinner

MENU

First Course
Heirloom Tomato Burrata,
Summer Squash, Herb Pesto

2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris
Willamette Valley AVA

Second Course
Wild Mushrooms, Ricotta, Crostini,
Micro Salad, Saba

2018 Lichtenwalter Vineyard Pinot Noir
Ribbon Ridge AVA

Third Course
Roasted Squab, Fig, Goat Cheese, Wilted Spinach

Brûléed Sweet Potatoes, Fig, Wilted Spinach
(Pescetarian/Vegan/Vegetarian)

2020 Rocks District Syrah
The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater AVA

Fourth Course
Dungeness Crab Cake, Asparagus Points,
Duchess Potatoes, Sauce Béarnaise

Summer Squash Ratatouille, Polenta Cake,
Braised Kale
(Vegan/Vegetarian)

2020 Bella Vida Vineyard White Pinot Noir
Dundee Hills AVA

Dessert
Strawberry Citrus Shortcake, Grand Marnier
Glazed Strawberries

Fresh Berries, Cashew Crème Fraîche, Mint
(Vegan)

2021 Gertrud Sauvigon Blanc Ice Wine
Columbia Gorge AVA

Please call 503-267-7432 and let us know of any dietary restrictions. Seating is available indoors and outdoors on our covered and heated patio.
Please make your selection when you book.

 

Fee: $100

Choose Between THREE MENUs Vegan, Pescetarian, and Traditional

