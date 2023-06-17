|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, Oregon 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://fullertonwines.com/event-calendar/
|All Dates:
Winemaker's Pairing Dinner
MENU
First Course
Heirloom Tomato Burrata,
Summer Squash, Herb Pesto
—
Heirloom Tomato, Summer Squash, Herb Pesto
(Vegan/Vegetarian)
2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris
Willamette Valley AVA
Second Course
Wild Mushrooms, Ricotta, Crostini,
Micro Salad, Saba
—
Wild Mushrooms, Crostini,
Micro Salad, Saba
(Vegan/Vegetarian)
2018 Lichtenwalter Vineyard Pinot Noir
Ribbon Ridge AVA
Third Course
Roasted Squab, Fig, Goat Cheese, Wilted Spinach
—
Brûléed Sweet Potatoes, Fig, Wilted Spinach
(Pescetarian/Vegan/Vegetarian)
2020 Rocks District Syrah
The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater AVA
Fourth Course
Dungeness Crab Cake, Asparagus Points,
Duchess Potatoes, Sauce Béarnaise
—
Summer Squash Ratatouille, Polenta Cake,
Braised Kale
(Vegan/Vegetarian)
2020 Bella Vida Vineyard White Pinot Noir
Dundee Hills AVA
Dessert
Strawberry Citrus Shortcake, Grand Marnier
Glazed Strawberries
—
Fresh Berries, Cashew Crème Fraîche, Mint
(Vegan)
2021 Gertrud Sauvigon Blanc Ice Wine
Columbia Gorge AVA
Please call 503-267-7432 and let us know of any dietary restrictions. Seating is available indoors and outdoors on our covered and heated patio.
Please make your selection when you book.
Fee: $100
Choose Between THREE MENUs Vegan, Pescetarian, and Traditional