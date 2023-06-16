Winemaker's Pairing Dinner

MENU



First Course

Heirloom Tomato Burrata,

Summer Squash, Herb Pesto

—

Heirloom Tomato, Summer Squash, Herb Pesto

(Vegan/Vegetarian)



2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris

Willamette Valley AVA



Second Course

Wild Mushrooms, Ricotta, Crostini,

Micro Salad, Saba

—

Wild Mushrooms, Crostini,

Micro Salad, Saba

(Vegan/Vegetarian)



2018 Lichtenwalter Vineyard Pinot Noir

Ribbon Ridge AVA



Third Course

Roasted Squab, Fig, Goat Cheese, Wilted Spinach

—

Brûléed Sweet Potatoes, Fig, Wilted Spinach

(Pescetarian/Vegan/Vegetarian)



2020 Rocks District Syrah

The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater AVA



Fourth Course

Dungeness Crab Cake, Asparagus Points,

Duchess Potatoes, Sauce Béarnaise

—

Summer Squash Ratatouille, Polenta Cake,

Braised Kale

(Vegan/Vegetarian)



2020 Bella Vida Vineyard White Pinot Noir

Dundee Hills AVA



Dessert

Strawberry Citrus Shortcake, Grand Marnier

Glazed Strawberries

—

Fresh Berries, Cashew Crème Fraîche, Mint

(Vegan)



2021 Gertrud Sauvigon Blanc Ice Wine

Columbia Gorge AVA



Please call 503-267-7432 and let us know of any dietary restrictions. Seating is available indoors and outdoors on our covered and heated patio.

Please make your selection when you book.

Fee: $100