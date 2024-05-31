Winemaker's Dinner at Rosmarino Newberg with Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Please join us for our annual winemaker's dinner at one of our absolutely favorite restaurants in the valley. Dario and Sheena create some of the best Italian food and Italian vibes anywhere. Dario always does an incredible pairing with our wines and Scott can't wait to be there and experience it himself with you.



For more information, visit https://www.osteriarosmarino.com/ or call them at (503) 857-8259.



Tickets are available through OpenTable.

Fee: $140