 Calendar Home
Location:Rosmarino Osteria Italiana
Map:714 E 1st St, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503) 857-8259
Email:reservations@osteriarosmarino.com
Website:http://https://www.osteriarosmarino.com/
All Dates:May 31, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Second seating at 7:30pm

Winemaker's Dinner at Rosmarino Newberg with Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Please join us for our annual winemaker's dinner at one of our absolutely favorite restaurants in the valley.  Dario and Sheena create some of the best Italian food and Italian vibes anywhere. Dario always does an incredible pairing with our wines and Scott can't wait to be there and experience it himself with you. 

For more information, visit https://www.osteriarosmarino.com/ or call them at (503) 857-8259.

Tickets are available through OpenTable.

 

Fee: $140

Please join us for our annual winemaker's dinner at one of our absolutely favorite restaurants.

Rosmarino Osteria Italiana
Rosmarino Osteria Italiana 97132 714 E 1st St, Newberg, Oregon 97132
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable