Location:Youngberg HIll Event CEnter
Map:10660 Youngberg Hill Rd., Mcminnville, Oregon 97128
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/179272/wine-wednesdays-trivia-edition-at-youngberg-hill
All Dates:Sep 16, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 30, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 7, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 14, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 21, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 28, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nov 4, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nov 11, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Wednesdays - Trivia Edition

Wine Wednesdays take a twist in the fall!

Starting September 16, we switch from musical guests to trivia.

From 6-8 pm every Wednesday, we will host a fun mid-week evening of trivia.

Michelle from The Wandering Vine will offer food that must be pre-ordered with your tickets.

To attend these events, you agree to follow all OHA guidelines, and you agree not to hold Youngberg Hill, our staff, performers, or vendors liable should they be exposed to COVID-19 at the event. To secure your spot, we encourage you to make reservations in advance.

We will host the event inside of our event center, so we are strictly limited to no more than 75 guests. To ensure attendance we are requiring a $10 registration fee which will be applied towards your drink purchase.


Reminders:
- 6 person limit per party.

-Trivia night is 21, and over, please leave the children at home (including fur babies).
-Outside food is allowed.
-Please keep at least 6 feet apart.

