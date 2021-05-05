 Calendar Home
Wine Wednesday - Trivia Edition - Youngberg Hill

Join us for Wine Wednesday this spring!
Starting April 7 we are bringing back trivia night every other week!
Join us from 6 pm - 8 pm and test your brainpower.
Michelle from The Wandering Vine will offer food that must be pre-ordered 24 hours prior with a link that will be sent to you the week of your reservation.
To attend these events, you agree to follow all OHA guidelines, and you agree not to hold Youngberg Hill, our staff, performers, or vendors liable should they be exposed to COVID-19 at the event. To secure your spot, we encourage you to make reservations in advance.
We will host the event inside of our event center, so we are strictly limited to no more than 75 guests. To ensure attendance we are requiring a $10 registration fee which will be applied towards your drink purchase.

Reminders:
- 6 person limit per party.
-Trivia night is 21, and over, please leave the children at home (including fur babies).
-Outside food is allowed.
-Please keep at least 6 feet apart.

