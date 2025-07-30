 Calendar Home
Wine Wednesday Summer Music Series

Join us for our annual Wine Wednesday Music Series featuring local artists and bands every Wednesday night. The music starts at 6:00 pm and goes until 8:00 pm each week. Wine, beer, and soft drinks are for sale at our bar, food is available from The Wandering Vine.

The concerts are outside, so please bring a chair or blanket to sit on the lawn. Don't worry if you forget; we have chairs available in the event center.

You are welcome to bring your own snacks, but please remember NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL IS PERMITTED!

No reservations are needed

Here is the summer lineup

June 4th: Second Time Refined
June 11th: Satellite Blooms
June 18th: Nancy McCann Band
June 25th: Roundhouse Band
July 2nd: Beattles Unplugged
July 9th: Jacob Westfall
July 16th: Wheelhouse Band
July 23rd: PurUSA
July 30th: Spiced Rye
Aug 6th: Ian James
Aug 13th: Leanne McClellan Band
Aug 20th: Wizards of Wineland
Aug 27th: Steve Hale
Sept 3rd: Billy D and the Hoodoos
Sept 10th: Aimee Palacios

 

Fee: $0

