Location: Youngberg Hill Winery Map: 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128 Phone: 5034722727 Email: wineclub@youngberghill.com Website: http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd All Dates: Jun 4, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jun 11, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jun 18, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jun 25, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 2, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 9, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 16, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 23, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 30, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 6, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 13, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 20, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 27, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sep 3, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sep 10, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Wine Wednesday Summer Music Series

Join us for our annual Wine Wednesday Music Series featuring local artists and bands every Wednesday night. The music starts at 6:00 pm and goes until 8:00 pm each week. Wine, beer, and soft drinks are for sale at our bar, food is available from The Wandering Vine.



The concerts are outside, so please bring a chair or blanket to sit on the lawn. Don't worry if you forget; we have chairs available in the event center.



You are welcome to bring your own snacks, but please remember NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL IS PERMITTED!



No reservations are needed



Here is the summer lineup



June 4th: Second Time Refined

June 11th: Satellite Blooms

June 18th: Nancy McCann Band

June 25th: Roundhouse Band

July 2nd: Beattles Unplugged

July 9th: Jacob Westfall

July 16th: Wheelhouse Band

July 23rd: PurUSA

July 30th: Spiced Rye

Aug 6th: Ian James

Aug 13th: Leanne McClellan Band

Aug 20th: Wizards of Wineland

Aug 27th: Steve Hale

Sept 3rd: Billy D and the Hoodoos

Sept 10th: Aimee Palacios

Fee: $0