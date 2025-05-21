|Location:
|The Black Wine Market
|Map:
|14559 Westlake Dr Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
|Phone:
|971-999-1809
|Email:
|Cheers@Archetype12.com
|Website:
|https://www.theblackwinemarket.com/events/wine-wednesday-archetype12-wines
|All Dates:
Wine Wednesday Pop-Up
Winery Wednesday is an exclusive event series where we spotlight a different winery. Discover new flavors, meet the winery representative, and learn about the stories behind the bottles. Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or a casual sipper, Winery Wednesday is the perfect opportunity to try newly discovered wines, before making the trip to wine country. Cheers to a new wine experience every week!
Winery pop-up at one of your new favorite wine shops!