Location:The Black Wine Market
Map:14559 Westlake Dr Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Phone: 971-999-1809
Email:Cheers@Archetype12.com
Website:https://www.theblackwinemarket.com/events/wine-wednesday-archetype12-wines
All Dates:May 21, 2025 6:00 am - 8:00 pm

Wine Wednesday Pop-Up

Winery Wednesday is an exclusive event series where we spotlight a different winery. Discover new flavors, meet the winery representative, and learn about the stories behind the bottles. Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or a casual sipper, Winery Wednesday is the perfect opportunity to try newly discovered wines, before making the trip to wine country. Cheers to a new wine experience every week!

Winery pop-up at one of your new favorite wine shops!

The Black Wine Market
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

