Wine Wednesday - Casino Night

Join us for Wine Wednesday, May 12 for Date Night!!



This week is Casino Night! Try your luck and enjoy a fun-filled evening of games.



Join us from 6 pm - 8 pm



Use this link to register: https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/272284/wine-wednesdays-date-night-youngberg-hill



Michelle from The Wandering Vine will offer food that must be pre-ordered 24 hours prior with a link we will send to you the week of your reservation.



To attend these events, you agree to follow all OHA guidelines, and you agree not to hold Youngberg Hill, our staff, performers, or vendors liable should they be exposed to COVID-19 at the event. To secure your spot, we encourage you to make reservations in advance.



We will host the event inside our event center, so we are strictly limited to no more than 75 guests. To ensure attendance, we require a $10 registration fee which will apply towards your drink purchase.



Reminders:

- 6 person limit per party.



-Date night is 21 and over; please leave the children at home (including fur babies).

-Outside food is allowed.

-Please keep at least 6 feet apart.