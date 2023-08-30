|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
|All Dates:
Wine Wednesday
Join us for Wine Wednesday Summer Music Series 2023.
Music is 6-8pm every Wednesday from June 7 through September 13.
Michelle will be operating her food truck, The Wandering Vine.
Second Time Refined - June 7th
Petra Bolton - June 14th
Skylar from the Boondock Boys - June 21st
Dante Zapata - June 28th
Tigers of Youth- July 5th
Wheelhouse - July 12th
Nancy McCann Band- July 19th
Ships to Roam - July 26th
Curtis Reynolds - August 2nd
Aimee Palacios - August 9th
Barrie Dempsey - August 16th
Steve Hale - August 23rd
Dante and the Earth Tonz - August 30th
Robert Meade - September 6th
Leanne McClellan Band - September 13th
Reservations are not required.
Reminders:
-Family-friendly. (Children must be supervised at ALL times)
-Dogs are allowed but only on leashes.
-Outside food is allowed.
Join us weekly this summer for our annual Wine Wednesday Music series.