 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
All Dates:Jun 7, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 14, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 21, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 28, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 5, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 12, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 19, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 26, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 2, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 9, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 16, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 23, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 30, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 6, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 13, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Wednesday

Join us for Wine Wednesday Summer Music Series 2023.
Music is 6-8pm every Wednesday from June 7 through September 13.
Michelle will be operating her food truck, The Wandering Vine.
Second Time Refined - June 7th
Petra Bolton - June 14th
Skylar from the Boondock Boys - June 21st
Dante Zapata - June 28th
Tigers of Youth- July 5th
Wheelhouse - July 12th
Nancy McCann Band- July 19th
Ships to Roam - July 26th
Curtis Reynolds - August 2nd
Aimee Palacios - August 9th
Barrie Dempsey - August 16th
Steve Hale - August 23rd
Dante and the Earth Tonz - August 30th
Robert Meade - September 6th
Leanne McClellan Band - September 13th
Reservations are not required.
Reminders:
-Family-friendly. (Children must be supervised at ALL times)
-Dogs are allowed but only on leashes.
-Outside food is allowed.

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable