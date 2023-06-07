Location: Youngberg Hill Winery Map: 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128 Phone: 5034722727 Email: carrie@youngberghill.com Website: http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd All Dates: Jun 7, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Wednesday

Join us for Wine Wednesday Summer Music Series 2023.

Music is 6-8pm every Wednesday from June 7 through September 13.

Michelle will be operating her food truck, The Wandering Vine.

Second Time Refined - June 7th

Petra Bolton - June 14th

Skylar from the Boondock Boys - June 21st

Dante Zapata - June 28th

Tigers of Youth- July 5th

Wheelhouse - July 12th

Nancy McCann Band- July 19th

Ships to Roam - July 26th

Curtis Reynolds - August 2nd

Aimee Palacios - August 9th

Barrie Dempsey - August 16th

Steve Hale - August 23rd

Dante and the Earth Tonz - August 30th

Robert Meade - September 6th

Leanne McClellan Band - September 13th

Reservations are not required.

Reminders:

-Family-friendly. (Children must be supervised at ALL times)

-Dogs are allowed but only on leashes.

-Outside food is allowed.