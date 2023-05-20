Wine Uncensored with Chris

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 1-3pm

Location*: Winery (12000 NW Old Wagon Rd., Carlton, OR 97111)

Cost: $35/person

Theme: Personalities of Pinot Noir



You will enjoy all the different varities of Pinot Noir that Chris has creatively produced, including White Pinot, Sparkling Pinot, and classic Red Pinot Noir including at least 2 library wines!



Owner/Winemaker, Chris, will lead an academic wine tasting that goes over topics such as wine characteristics, production and his general approach, taste through various wines while we discuss along the way, finishing with a Q&A.

