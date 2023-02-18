|Location:
|Chris James Cellars Estate Tasting Room
|12000 NW Old Wagon Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
|5038521135
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/wines/Events/Wine-Uncensored-with-Chris
Wine Uncensored with Chris
Join us for our first in an ongoing series...
"Wine Uncensored with Chris"
Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
Time: 1-3pm
Location*: Winery (12000 NW Old Wagon Rd., Carlton, OR 97111)
Cost: $25/person
* In the event of bad weather, we might move it to the MAC tasting room
We're in the midst of finalizing details for an upcoming event featuring our Owner/Winemaker, Chris! The format will be an academic wine tasting that goes over topics such as wine characteristics, production and his general approach, taste through various wines while we discuss along the way, finishing with a Q&A.
