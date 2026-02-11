Wine Trivia Night at Boedecker Cellars | Portland

Wine Trivia Night at Boedecker Cellars



Friday, November 6 | 6–7:30 PM



How well do you really know wine? Come find out!



Join us for an evening of wine-themed trivia, friendly competition, and a little good-natured rivalry in our barrel-lined winery.



We'll put your knowledge to the test with questions covering grape varieties, wine regions, winemaking, history, and a few surprises. Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply someone who enjoys a good glass of wine, you're welcome to play. No expertise required!



Admission is free, and wines by the glass, cheese and charcuterie boards, small bites, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.



Bring a few friends, settle in with a glass of wine, and see how much you know!



Space is limited. Reservations are encouraged.