|Location:
|Boedecker Cellars
|Map:
|2621 NW 30th Avenue, PORTLAND, OR 97210
|Phone:
|5032245778
|Email:
|athena@boedeckercellars.com
|Website:
|https://store.boedeckercellars.com/shop/Events-Tastings/19
|All Dates:
Wine Trivia Night at Boedecker Cellars | Portland
Wine Trivia Night at Boedecker Cellars
Friday, November 6 | 6–7:30 PM
How well do you really know wine? Come find out!
Join us for an evening of wine-themed trivia, friendly competition, and a little good-natured rivalry in our barrel-lined winery.
We'll put your knowledge to the test with questions covering grape varieties, wine regions, winemaking, history, and a few surprises. Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply someone who enjoys a good glass of wine, you're welcome to play. No expertise required!
Admission is free, and wines by the glass, cheese and charcuterie boards, small bites, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
Bring a few friends, settle in with a glass of wine, and see how much you know!
Space is limited. Reservations are encouraged.
Think you know wine? Put your knowledge to the test at Boedecker Cellars' Wine Trivia Night! Enjoy an evening of wine-themed questions, friendly competition, and a few surprises. Free to play, no expertise required! Wines by the glass, cheese boards, and small bites available for purchase. Reservations encouraged.