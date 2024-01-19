|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
|All Dates:
Wine Trivia Fridays!
Join us in the tasting room to test your wine knowledge at Brooks’ first Wine Trivia Nights every Friday in January at 5:30 PM!
Questions will range from easy to challenging (you don’t have to be a somm to participate)! There is no group minimum or maximum, but bringing friends is advisable (four brains are better than one). The winning team will win a $50 Brooks gift card!
A limited menu of snacks from the kitchen and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Reservations are required.
Join us to test your wine knowledge at Brooks’ Wine Trivia Nights every Friday in January!