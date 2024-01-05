Wine Trivia Fridays!

Join us in the tasting room to test your wine knowledge at Brooks’ first Wine Trivia Nights every Friday in January at 5:30 PM!



Questions will range from easy to challenging (you don’t have to be a somm to participate)! There is no group minimum or maximum, but bringing friends is advisable (four brains are better than one). The winning team will win a $50 Brooks gift card!



A limited menu of snacks from the kitchen and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Reservations are required.