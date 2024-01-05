 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
All Dates:Jan 5, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jan 12, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jan 19, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jan 26, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Wine Trivia Fridays!

Join us in the tasting room to test your wine knowledge at Brooks’ first Wine Trivia Nights every Friday in January at 5:30 PM!

Questions will range from easy to challenging (you don’t have to be a somm to participate)! There is no group minimum or maximum, but bringing friends is advisable (four brains are better than one). The winning team will win a $50 Brooks gift card!

A limited menu of snacks from the kitchen and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Reservations are required.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
