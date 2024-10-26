Wine tasting with Indie Guest pour - L&WC

Join us at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards for a special guest pour - Lafayette & White Cellars on October 26th.



Our friendly team is excited to host you and your guests for a blended tasting of our wines AND wines from Lafayette & White Cellars while soaking up the stunning vineyard views. The tasting comprises 5 wines so plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.



Appointments available daily for groups of 1-6. Walk-ins welcome for groups of 1- 6 based on availability. Walk-in groups over 6, seating may not be available.

To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. We want to make sure everyone has a seat that needs one.



*Please note: a $10 fee will be applied per non-drinking guest. A non-alcoholic drink and snack is included. We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.



For groups of 7+, please email info@knudsenvineyards.com.



Reservation for parties of 1 to 6



https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/496882/october-26th-knudsen-vineyards-tasting-with-indie-guest-pour-lafayette-white-cellars?date=2024-10-26&size=2&time=12%3A00