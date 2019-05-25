Wine Tasting in Wine Country Memorial Day

Join us Memorial Day Weekend in the Willamette Valley wine country for wine tasting. Our tasting room is a cozy "Tree House" surrounded with our estate vineyards. We are a boutique, family-owned winery specializing in good wine, affordable prices, and friendly atmosphere. We are by appointment and only open to the public a few days of the year. Come check us out.



Enjoy the beginning of summer in our intimate tasting room and porch while you taste our new releases of premium wines paired with delicious delights, surrounded by a wonderful ambience!

Hope to see you here!



Where: Natalie's Estate Winery

When: May 25th, 26th & 27th

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $15 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

No appointment necessary on this weekend!



We are located at 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132.

Any questions, please email, or call us at 503-807-5008.

Fee: $15