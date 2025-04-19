 Calendar Home
Location:Lumpy's Tavern
Map:975 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-9821
Email:veronica@bellavida.com
All Dates:Apr 19, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Wine Tasting Benefit at Lumpy's Tavern

Join us on Saturday, April 19th from 4pm-6pm at Lumpy's Tavern for a wine tasting to celebrate Ted Leroy Crawford and help raise money for Newberg High School's Career and Technical Education program! We'll have our 2017 and 2018 vintages available to taste - perfectly blended Pinot Noir crafted by winemakers Jacques Tardy and Jon Tomaselli from Torii Mor Winery. Bottles will be available for purchase, with $15 per bottle donated to the CTE program at Newberg High School. To date, Bella Vida 360 has donated nearly $40,000 to this important cause! Join us for this fun celebration that benefits our community, it's going to be a HOOT!

Wine tasting to benefit the CTE program at Newberg High School

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

