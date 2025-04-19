Wine Tasting Benefit at Lumpy's Tavern

Join us on Saturday, April 19th from 4pm-6pm at Lumpy's Tavern for a wine tasting to celebrate Ted Leroy Crawford and help raise money for Newberg High School's Career and Technical Education program! We'll have our 2017 and 2018 vintages available to taste - perfectly blended Pinot Noir crafted by winemakers Jacques Tardy and Jon Tomaselli from Torii Mor Winery. Bottles will be available for purchase, with $15 per bottle donated to the CTE program at Newberg High School. To date, Bella Vida 360 has donated nearly $40,000 to this important cause! Join us for this fun celebration that benefits our community, it's going to be a HOOT!