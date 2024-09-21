 Calendar Home
Location:Bella Vida 360
Map:18000 NW Belt Rd, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503-538-9821
Email:veronica@bellavida.com
Website:https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=29848680&appointmentType=66799795
All Dates:Sep 21, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Wine Tasting and Stargazing

Hosted in partnership with Carlton Observatory at Evergreen, this is an event you definitely don't want to miss. Join us on September 21st from 6pm-9pm at the beautiful Bella Vida 360 estate to enjoy wine, light fare, and an unparalleled view of the stars! The astronomers of Carlton Observatory will be bringing their telescopes so everyone can take in the breathtaking views. Space is limited, so don't wait to purchase your ticket!

 

Fee: $75

Wine Tasting and Stargazing to benefit Carlton Observatory at Evergreen.

Bella Vida 360
© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
