Wine Tasting and Stargazing

Hosted in partnership with Carlton Observatory at Evergreen, this is an event you definitely don't want to miss. Join us on September 21st from 6pm-9pm at the beautiful Bella Vida 360 estate to enjoy wine, light fare, and an unparalleled view of the stars! The astronomers of Carlton Observatory will be bringing their telescopes so everyone can take in the breathtaking views. Space is limited, so don't wait to purchase your ticket!

Fee: $75